The Miami Heat have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania. According to the insider on X, “Butler missed a team flight Wednesday and had plans to join the Heat tonight. Now Miami is keeping him home from its two-game road trip.”

However, there's more to unpack with this. On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns traded their 2031 first-round pick for three first-round picks from the Utah Jazz. The current Miami forward has made it clear that he wants to play for Phoenix. However, they didn't have the draft capital to pull off a trade until Tuesday's deal.

At the end of the day, Bradley Beal has the final say with his no-trade clause. Still, there might be a way to get a deal done even with that no-trade clause. For example, the Milwaukee Bucks could be the third team needed to pull off a trade. After Phoenix's move, the parts might be moving to get a deal done. It might be a matter of time before Butler is traded.

How likely will the Heat trade Jimmy Butler?

It's tough to tell, considering that both the organization and Butler are at a crossroads. With Miami's team president being Pat Riley, he won't go down without a fight. He's been bringing the fight to Butler, and not meeting his demands. After all, it's still Riley's job to keep the team together.

Luckily, Miami has been together despite all of the drama, and despite Butler returning to the lineup. Still, he could be mentally checked out of the Heat organization. Furthermore, a two-game suspension like this is a bit ominous. The seven-game suspension was warranted but two games means that something could happen.

Still, the NBA is a business and the trade wants to be good for Miami. They would be trading away a superstar if a move were to transpire. Trading a superstar for a superstar is unheard of. No matter what, obtaining draft assets or more role players could be in the Heat's favor.

After all, they have a way of finding undrafted or undervalued players and turning them into stars. As we speak, a deal could be happening. Butler has no intention of remaining in Miami, and the team has no desire to keep him. They might've found an ideal scenario to make both parties happy.

At this point, it might be a matter of time before Butler is officially off of the Heat, and with a new team.