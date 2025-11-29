Although Ole Miss is now 11-1 and all but confirmed to be heading to its first College Football Playoff (CFP), head coach Lane Kiffin is reportedly trending toward bolting for LSU.

Rumors have been swirling around Kiffin, the Rebels' sixth-year head coach, for the last month, but in particular, in the last two weeks, as both LSU and Florida reportedly made strong efforts to pluck him out of Oxford. With Florida now seemingly out of contention, though, only LSU and Ole Miss apparently remain, and according to college football insider Bruce Feldman, Kiffin could be announced as the Tigers' new head coach as soon as today.

“LSU has offered Lane Kiffin a seven-year deal in the neighborhood of $100 million. Expect him to announce his decision later today,” Feldman said on FOX's ‘Big Noon Kickoff'. “Now, I talked to LSU sources this morning. They are very confident that Lane Kiffin is going to come to Baton Rouge and accept the Tigers' job.

“Ole Miss has done everything it can to keep him, and obviously there's an emotional piece of this that he would get to coach his team in the playoff, but the lure of going to LSU and taking over a program that's won three national titles with three different head coaches over the last 20 years and be able to physically go toe-to-toe with the Georgias and Alabamas of the SEC may be too tempting to pass up. LSU folks think it will be, but as you guys well know, this is Lane Kiffin we're talking about, And you never really know exactly what he's going to do until he does it.”

Article Continues Below

"I talked to LSU sources this morning, and they are very confident that Lane Kiffin is going to come to Baton Rouge and accept this job." @BruceFeldmanCFB gives the latest update on Lane Kiffin's future ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qP570FgjHp — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 29, 2025

That last part is probably the most crucial part of this; Kiffin, unlike almost every other coach in a position similar to his, played into the media circus, which only increased the frequency of rumors and criticism. Seemingly fed up with this, Kiffin began to shut down questions about his job status earlier in the week, although it didn't stop them from being asked.

Whether Kiffin is the head coach or not, Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1), which beat rival Mississippi State yesterday in the Egg Bowl, could be not only heading to the playoff, but also its first SEC Championship Game if Alabama loses tonight vs. Auburn.