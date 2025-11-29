The Ohio State Buckeyes football team received a massive boost hours before kickoff in Ann Arbor, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are expected to be available for the highly anticipated Michigan game. The news gives the reigning national champions full strength at a position crucial to their offensive identity.

Thamel posted to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Saturday morning, noting that both receivers have battled lower-body injuries and were officially listed as questionable entering the weekend.

“Sources: Ohio State star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are expected to play against Michigan on Saturday. Smith missed one game and Tate has missed three games. Both have lower body injuries.”

The return of Smith and Tate gives the Buckeyes a major boost as they enter today’s matchup at 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation. Their availability brings back the downfield explosiveness that has helped quarterback Julian Sayin rise into the Heisman conversation. Smith’s 902 receiving yards and Tate’s 18-plus yards per catch show how vital both have been to the Buckeyes’ passing attack this season.

Article Continues Below

The stakes for the Michigan game remain enormous even with the Wolverines sitting at No. 15. The return of Smith and Tate strengthens the Buckeyes as they look to protect their undefeated season, secure the Big Ten East, and keep momentum toward another postseason run. Their presence also raises the ceiling of Julian Sayin’s passing attack, giving Ohio State its full arsenal in a matchup that has defined the last four seasons.

The return of the sophomore standout and the junior projected first-round pick also bolsters the Buckeyes offense against a Michigan defense facing its toughest test of the season. Their presence opens up the field for Sayin and helps balance an offense that has leaned heavily on its elite passing attack.

With championship implications and rivalry emotions intertwined, the return of Smith and Tate only heightens the intensity surrounding kickoff. Their presence sets the stage for one of the most anticipated chapters in the storied history of Ohio State football.