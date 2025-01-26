As the Miami Heat expect Jimmy Butler to return to the lineup on Monday, that drama has overshadowed how exceptional of a year it has been for Tyler Herro. Subsequently, as the Heat's All-Star hopeful hopes to get his first nod, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke after the team's 106-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets about why the guard deserves to be in San Francisco for the festivities.

While Herro wasn't selected to be a starter, the All-Star reserves will be announced on Thursday which is picked by the coaches. It will be the last opportunity for Herro to get his first All-Star and while it isn't Spoelstra's “style” to promote who should be in the event, he believes his star is a lock according to The Miami Herald.

“That’s just not my style, but I do think Tyler should be an All-Star,” Spoelstra said. “His play speaks for itself. It’s been that way. I’m hopeful the coaches vote him in. That’s the ultimate respect.

“Opposing teams have to game plan against him,” Spoelstra continued. “You have to spend a good deal of time in shootarounds and film sessions developing some kind of specific plan for him. In January, he’s been the most trapped player on pick and rolls. That’s a sign of great respect, his off ball movement, all of those things have really improved. I think it will happen. I do. His play has been that consistent.”

Emphatically, it wouldn't be the first time someone on the team vied for Herro to be an All-Star as Heat captain Bam Adebayo said the same about his chances to be an All-Star.

Heat's Tyler Herro speaks on the “overall great effort”

In the win over the Nets, Herro scored a game-high 25 points to go along with eight assists and two steals as he spoke about the “overall great effort” from Miami.

“I thought it was an overall great effort from both sides,” Herro said. “The way we responded and bounced back, we held the line on defense. First unit, just trying to come out and set the tone in both quarters, beginning of each half, second unit coming in and picking up where we left off and trying to keep that pressure on them the full 48 minutes.”

Besides a solid offensive performance, it was really their defensive outing that was impressive as they held a team under 100 points for the 12th time this season, where they are now a perfect 12-0 in those situations. The Heat's identity is defined by their defense as guard Terry Rozier mentioned a team meeting where that was heavily discussed.

“We’ve just got to hang our hats on that,” Rozier said. “We talked about it [Friday], next-play mentality no matter if the shot’s falling or not, sometimes we get caught up hanging our heads and it affects the next two or three plays, and the next thing you know, we’re in the hole. “So we’re just having that next-play mentality no matter if the basket is going in or not. Get back and play defense and get stops, I think we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”

Consequently, Miami is now 22-22 as they come back home to host the Orlando Magic where Butler is eligible to return from his two-game suspension.