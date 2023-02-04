The Miami Heat visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday to close out a four-game road trip. Erik Spoelstra’s team is 2-0 against its Central Division counterparts in 2022-23, a pair of back-to-back home wins for the Heat that came with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined. Miami was woefully short-handed for that two-game set as well, and could be missing another key contributor on Saturday. Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

Kyle Lowry injury status vs. Bucks

Lowry is listed as out on the official injury report for Saturday’s game with left knee soreness, so will not be taking the floor in Milwaukee. Spoelstra told reporters after morning shootaround that the veteran point guard wouldn’t be available and get re-evaluated upon the Heat’s return to Miami.

Lowry missed four straight games in mid-January due to left knee discomfort. He returned to the floor on January 18th in Miami’s blowout victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, expressing optimism nagging knee pain was behind him.

“It was good to just get myself right,” Lowry said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “My knee has been a little bit bothering me for a while. So it was good to get back. But just being able to watch the team and figure out what I can do to contribute and try to help as best as I can.

“I feel good,” he continued. “I feel pretty good right now and hopefully it doesn’t re-occur, and we just kind of build on that. You keep the body right and keep the mind sharp.”

Lowry has played in each of the Heat’s last eight games, averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 25.7 minutes while shooting 37.7% from the field. A rumored trade deadline casualty as Miami looks to improve its roster for a deep playoff run, any serious damage to his knee could keep the Heat from moving Lowry before the February 9th trade deadline.

Is Lowry playing on Saturday against the Bucks? No, and there’s even a small chance he’s already taken part in his last game with Miami.