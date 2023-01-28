Miami Heat veteran Kyle Lowry just received good news.

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, teams are fully engaged with rival executives as they explore avenues for improvement. One such conversation involved the Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, who were “kicking the tires on a trade involving [D’Angelo] Russell and Kyle Lowry,” according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

However, these talks began around the G League Showcase in Las Vegas, back in December.

Since then, the Heat have righted the ship, going 13-6 in their last 19 games and moving up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Consequently, Miami is “not looking” to move Lowry ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Lowry has averaged 8.8 points and 4.4 assists per game during this stretch, playing in just 13 of the 19 possible contests while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3-point range. While the Heat have went 8-5 in these games, the subpar offensive performances from Lowry meant that the Heat were succeeding in spite of his play.

This isn’t all on Lowry, as Miami has placed the 16-year veteran in unfamiliar territory with a diminishing offensive role. Furthermore, despite his underwhelming play as of late, Lowry’s playoff experience and familiarity with the head coach Erik Spoelstra’s schemes will be invaluable for the Heat this summer.

Lowry has played in 107 playoff games and started in all 10 games that he was available for last postseason, his first playoff run with the Heat. Although he didn’t play at a high level in the postseason, a criticism he’s faced throughout his career, Miami clearly views retaining Lowry as a better option than trading him away.