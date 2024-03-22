Miami Heat rookie sensation Jaime Jaquez Jr. has quickly grown a close bond with veteran Jimmy Butler.
During an interview on JJ Redick's “The Old Man & The Three” podcast, the Heat rookie recounted an amusing incident involving Butler when he played an emotional Ed Sheeran song before a game.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. caught off guard
“One of the things that just threw me off guard is like, I think it was maybe like the second or third game, you know we're getting ready and he's like playing Ed Sheeran to get himself, I don't know, get him hyped up or calmed down, I don't know,” Jaquez shared. “But I just thought that was hilarious.”
“Usually you’re in a locker room everyone's playing like, usually to get them hyped up, but he's playing like this sad Ed Sheeran song in the locker room, just blasting it and it just really threw me off guard,” the rookie guard continued.
Butler doesn't hold back from revealing a different aspect of his personality. Whether it's cracking jokes with his teammates, sporting an unusual hairstyle or displaying his fanboy side for Ed Sheeran, Jaime Jaquez Jr. found himself caught off guard by Butler's behavior.
The six-time All-Star also posted a TikTok video of himself in 2021 singing along to one of Sheeran’s hit songs, “Thinking Out Loud.”
Jimmy Butler and country
Ever the showman, Butler's dance moves and singing along to an upbeat Red track were captured in an old video that aired in an old interview segment on NBA on TNT. The video caught the attention of Taylor Swift, who praised his effort with a tweet saying, “13/10” along with a cat emoji.
Butler also shared that he has recorded 45 country music tracks back in October 2023, and also expressing a desire to collaborate with Morgan Wallen in his music endeavors.
The eccentric Miami forward, not letting us know his next move was recently seen in the new music video for the popular rock band Fall Out Boy in their latest song “So Much (For) Stardust.” In the video shared on social media by the band, Butler sported the “emo” haircut that he had during the team's media day before the start of the season.
Butler also shared the music video and several photos on his social media, including pictures of himself in the “emo” haircut and wearing bedazzled cowboy outfits alongside Fall Out Boy member Pete Wentz. He captioned the posts with “@falloutboy x emo jimmy” and asked his followers, “Does the world want emo jimmy back?”
The Miami duo on the court
Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, highlighting that he can also be serious on the court, and shooting an impressive 50.2 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Jaquez has made 19 starts in the 63 games he's played this season, maintaining averages of 12.4 points, four rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. One of his standout performances occurred on Christmas Day when he recorded a 31-point double-double during a Heat victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. Additionally, he has seven other games with at least 20 points, four of which were achieved coming off the bench.
With a record of 38-31, Miami is currently placed seventh in the closely contested Eastern Conference standings. They are set to start a four-game series at home, commencing with a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Kaseya Center on Friday.