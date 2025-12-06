The Tennessee Titans will get one of their most underrated players back in their lineup for their Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the team expects safety Kendell Brooks to return.

Brooks is slated to return after clearing concussion protocol, Jim Wyatt of Titans.com reported. The 25-year-old is on track to come back for his seventh game of the season.

Brooks had been practicing in full all week, so his return appeared imminent. He will immediately rejoin Tennessee's 53-man roster for his first game since Nov. 16.

Although Brooks is listed on the roster as a safety, his true value comes on special teams. The undrafted rookie has played just one defensive snap, but has been on the field for every kickoff, kick return, punt and punt return in the games he has been active for.

Before his two-game absence, Brooks had the best game of his career in Week 11 against the Houston Texans. The Michigan State alum recorded a team-high three special teams tackles in the game, including two solo stops.

Brooks has primarily been used as a special teams contributor, but his return also adds depth to a hobbed Titans secondary. Tennessee recently ruled out cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis for the matchup, giving it just nine active defensive backs for the game.

The Titans' injuries have forced them to turn to a handful of inexperienced players for depth, including Brooks. The team signed seventh-round rookie Micah Robinson off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad in October and recently added former Dallas Cowboys starter Kaiir Elam.