Well, isn’t this surprising. The Miami Heat will take on the New York Knicks in what is likely the most improbable playoff matchup this year. Miami took out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks thanks in large part to Jimmy Butler turning into the best player in the planet. Despite the momentum, Butler isn’t letting his foot off the gas. Ahead of Game 1 against the Knicks, the Heat star was seen heading into a late-night workout. (via ClutchPoints)

Jimmy Butler getting in a late night workout ahead of tomorrow's Game 1 vs. Knicks 👀 (via @JimmyButler/ IG)pic.twitter.com/SMIvOEca3B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Chris Brickley, the famous NBA trainer who works with Jimmy Butler and other stars, also shared some important insight on the Heat star. This isn’t a groundbreaking thing for Butler, it seems: he loves working on his game at any point possible.

Jimmy’s work ethic is REAL!! Been working with him for 2 years and he motivates me everyday with his work ethic and mindset towards the game and towards life 🏁 @JimmyButler https://t.co/Iqp5wszo5S — Chris Joseph Brickley (@Cbrickley603) April 30, 2023

Say what you will about Jimmy Butler, but his work ethic and drive is simply undeniable. The star Heat forward was the last pick in the first round of his class, and so he’s always had a chip on his shoulder. Butler remodeled himself from a primary defensive stopper under current Knicks coach Tom Thibodeauto arguably the greatest two-way player in the NBA today. He got here solely because of his work.

That work ethic makes him a perfect fit for the Miami Heat. Ever since he joined this franchise, he’s helped lead the team to multiple playoff appearances and even a Finals showing. This season, Butler is looking to finish the job and actually win a ring for the first time in his career.

In the 2023 playoffs, Jimmy Butler is averaging 37.6 points per game on ridiculous shooting (60% from the field, and 44% from deep). Are these sustainable numbers? Not really. But knowing the Heat star’s play style, it’s not a stretch to see him average 30 PPG for the rest of the playoffs.