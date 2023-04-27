The Miami Heat made history with their Game 5 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. They became the first play-in team in league history to win a playoff series and the sixth eighth seed to beat a number-one seed. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to victory on Wednesday as he scored 42 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out four assists in the 128-126 victory.

After the game, the media asked Jimmy Butler some questions regarding Miami’s soon-to-be second-round matchup with the New York Knicks, led by Tom Thibodeau, Butler’s former coach. And the Heat star quickly downplayed any rivalry storylines, per an article from the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy:

“Honestly you’re asking the wrong person. I don’t care who we play. We’ve just got to beat them four times. I understand you’re trying to hype it up. But we’re going to go out there and compete. We’re going to be the better group. And we’re going to be together through good and through bad, just like we were in this series. So whether we play in Miami, whether we play in the Garden or we play in Rucker Park, we need to win four games.”

Jimmy Butler, 33, is in his 12th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the storied Miami Heat franchise after stints with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Philadelphia 76ers earlier on in his pro career. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.6 turnovers, and 1.3 personal fouls per game across 64 appearances this season (all starts).