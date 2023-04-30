Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

For many Miami Heat fans, Jimmy Butler is now their hero after his incredible performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in round one of the NBA Playoffs. In fact, even NBA legend Alonzo Mourning referred to Butler as his hero. Butler recently responded to the “hero” label.

“I think that was just a spur of the moment, I ain’t nobody’s hero man,” Butler said. “I’m just a decent basketball player that’s so fortunate to be able to put on a Miami Heat uniform and compete with these incredible teammates.”

Jimmy Butler’s humility is admirable. His effort against Milwaukee was heroic though. The Heat are now preparing to face the New York Knicks in the second-round of the playoffs, but they wouldn’t be where they are without Butler’s contributions.

Through five games in the first-round, Jimmy Butler averaged 37.6 points per game, an incredible mark without question. He maintained his efficiency as well, shooting 59.7 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Some players are able to reach a high PPG by throwing up a ton of shots and missing plenty, but Butler made every shot count.

He also helped in other facets of the game as well, dishing out 4.8 assists per contest and six rebounds per game.

It will be interesting to see how much energy Butler has against the Knicks after such an amazing effort. The one thing we can count on is Jimmy Butler giving everything he has regardless of the circumstances.

Miami and New York will square off in Game 1 of their series on Sunday at 1:00 PM EST.