Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are currently gearing up for their run in the NBA postseason, which will begin with a road date against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening in the Play-In round as a part of the seven-vs-eight matchup, with the winner moving onto face the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs while the loser will get one more chance to stave off elimination vs either the Chicago Bulls or the Atlanta Hawks. This is around the time of year that Butler–with the notable exception of the 2021 season–is known to transform into a different version of himself, carrying the Heat on deep playoff runs in each of the last two postseasons, with the hopes that he will be able to do so once again this season.
Of course, Butler's career started as a member of the Chicago Bulls, who drafted him in 2011. Butler began with limited playing time before becoming a sidekick of sorts to post-injury Derrick Rose, coming within two games of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2015 postseason. One of Butler's Chicago teammates was none other than former All-Star Joakim Noah, who recently stopped by The OG’s Podcast W/ Udonis Haslem & Mike Miller to discuss what he saw from a younger Jimmy Butler back in those days in the early 2010s.
“I think if you know Jimmy's background a little bit then it all makes sense,” said Noah, per The OG’s on YouTube. “You know that was in him for a long time, and look, Jimmy, he's as competitive as they come. Is there screws loose? Yes. Is there screws loose with me? Yes. Is there screws loose with him? Yes. is there screws loose with Pat Riley? Is Pat Riley a normal guy, no not at all is Tibs a normal guy? Like does Billy Donovan go to church? No no no no.”
A unique legacy
Indeed, Jimmy Butler profiles as one of the most interesting players in the NBA who had to work hard for everything he has at this point in his career. At times, Butler has been known to perhaps rub some teammates the wrong way, particularly those during his short stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2017-18 season.
However, it seems that with the Heat, Butler has found an organization that meets his high standards for both himself and his teammates. Despite not having the most talent on paper, the Heat have proven over the last two postseasons that the often-mocked “Heat Culture” they often flaunt is indeed a real thing, having knocked off multiple playoff opponents who probably had more talent than them.
The Heat will once again be the underdogs as they embark on this playoff journey, which–if they do indeed advance out of the Play-In round as expected–will see them have a rematch of last year's playoffs in the first round, either vs the Knicks or the Boston Celtics, who they defeated in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023.