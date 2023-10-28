We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of NBA action as we take a look at this cross-conference matchup. The Miami Heat (1-1) will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) as both teams try to find their early-season rhythm. Check out our NBA odds series for our Heat-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are coming into this game fresh off a loss to the Boston Celtics last night. After halftime, the Heat were able to steal the lead several times and force the Celtics to ramp up their play. Their defense, however, couldn't come up with answers towards the end as the Celtics scored on costly turnovers. Look for them to tighten up defensively in this game tonight.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will play their second game after dropping their season opener to the Toronto Raptors. It wasn't the best first showing for their team as they struggled to hit shots during the defensive battle. Anthony Edwards will look to build on his great performance and hopes that his team will follow.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Timberwolves Odds

Miami Heat: +5.5 (-112)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-108)

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat go the best of the Celtics in seven games last season, but they weren't up-to-par with their rivals in last night's game. Still, the Heat were able to grind it out and make it a close game in the second half. Bam Adebayo looks to be taking a step in the right direction, but they're still waiting for him to come around on the defensive side of the ball. The bright spot is that the heat were able to stay out of foul trouble and kept the Celtics off the free throw line. If they can play similar defense against the Timberwolves, they should cover this spread easily.

Tyler Herro had a massive game last night and he's turning into one of their purest scorers. He likes to take over with the ball in his hands and isn't afraid to keep shooting through his misses. His development as a scorer will be key for taking some of the pressure off of Jimmy Butler, who only managed 14 points last night. Expect the Heat to dig their heels in on defense and trade turnovers for points in this game.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves had an off-night to start their season and they couldn't do much to stop Denis Schroder from the point guard spot. Mike Conley is a solid option for them at the point guard spot, but he may struggle to contain some of the younger, more athletic guards in the league. Nikeil Alexander-Walker will prove to be an important player for them off the bench if he can shake his nagging injury and back-up point guard Shake Milton will need to see some meaningful minutes to improve his game.

Anthony Edwards was once again sensational with 26 points during the loss, but this team doesn't have enough firepower for him to otherwise carry them on his back. Edwards also added a team-high 14 rebounds in the loss and it's clear that he won't be able to do it all on his own. They'll have an advantageous matchup with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert manning the middle, so expect them to move the ball inside against the Heat.

Final Heat-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

While the Heat seem like the much better team on paper ahead of this game, the slight betting edge is being given to the Timberwolves for their talent in the paint and the extra day of rest they're getting before this one. If Minnesota fails to get anything going on offense, they could be in for a long night against the defense of the Heat. For our prediction, let's take the points with the Miami Heat as they're more likely to out-hustle the Timberwolves.

Final Heat-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +5.5 (-112)