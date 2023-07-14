Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and singer Shakira's romance rumors continue to heat up, and so fans of the two couldn't help but react to all the buzz.

While many are simply happy for them (and impressed by Butler's off-court game), others have several funny responses to the dating links. Some even trolled Butler and brought up Rachel Nichols, who was previously linked with the Heat forward during the NBA bubble in an unfounded relationship rumor.

Here are some of the reactions to the Butler-Shakira dating rumor:

My Idol Jimmy Butler is dating Shakira 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/njENUeLbQo — Buhownz 🪼 (@Demar305) July 14, 2023

Jimmy Butler when he sees Shakira pic.twitter.com/DCulrzZ1Pj — iregretlikingsports (@Jimmy2424555) July 14, 2023

Rachel Nichols live reaction to the Jimmy Butler dating Shakira news 😭😭pic.twitter.com/KcQ5bEpUhd — Piss Reports (@pissreports) July 14, 2023

Rachel Nichols outside Jimmy Butler’s house after she heard he is dating Shakira pic.twitter.com/2MtzlFxW0X — iregretlikingsports (@Jimmy2424555) July 14, 2023

Jimmy Butler after one night with Shakira hips that don’t lie#JimmyButler pic.twitter.com/gQdUCdp7QY — J_1neofakindnoocap (@1_ofakindnocap) July 14, 2023

All jokes aside, though, it's hard not to be happy for both Jimmy Butler and Shakira as they seem to be progressing in their relationship pretty well.

According to the latest updates, Butler and Shakira have gone out together a number of times already as they try to get to know each other better. Early in the week, they were reportedly seen having a low-key dinner in London at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar. While they arrived at the place separately and did the same when leaving, there were plenty of people who saw them in the restaurant. A source even told ET Online that they were “looking cozy” during their date night.

“They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” another source told US Weekly.

It has yet to be seen where the relationship between the two is headed, but at least they are enjoying each other's company. Butler is said to be making “Shakira smile,” and that “she feels happy spending time with him.”