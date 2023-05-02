The Miami Heat visit the New York Knicks for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Jimmy Butler is on the injury report after rolling his ankle after getting tangled up with Josh Hart of the Knicks late in the fourth quarter of Game 1. The Heat won Game 1 of the series on the road, but Butler’s performance so far in these NBA Playoffs has the Heat in the position that they are in as an eight seed. The question for Heat fans is this: Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight in Game 2 vs. the Knicks?

Jimmy Butler injury status vs. Knicks

With Jimmy Butler being listed as questionable on the injury report for the Heat leading up to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal against the Knicks, it is unknown whether or not he will be able to play on Tuesday. After rolling his ankle due to getting tangled with Josh Hart in Game 1, Butler stayed in the game. However, his mobility was very limited. Butler was seen tanding in the corner on Miami’s offensive possessions, practicing his jump shot form.

Butler was at shootaround on Tuesday, according to Ira winder man of the South Floridan Sun Sentinel. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra commented on Butler, but was unsure about his playing status.

“I do not. We’ll know tonight,” Spoelstra said, via Winderman.

Butler scored 25 and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Heat in Game 1. Miami could use another effort like that from Butler in Game 2, but given that the Heat have stolen a game on the road against the Knicks in this series, it would not be shocking of they play it conservative and rest Butler on Tuesday. The Heat would then hope to have a rested Butler for games three and four in Miami.

Regardless of Butler’s status, Game 2 between the Heat and Knicks will be an intriguing matchup. Miami looks to take a commanding 2-0 lead back home, and the Knicks desperately need to protect home court to tie up the series at one.