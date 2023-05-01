Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Miami Heat had a bittersweet Game 1 victory against the New York Knicks, as they left the game with uncertainty clouding the status of Jimmy Butler for Game 2. Butler suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter, exactly what the Heat can’t afford if they want to continue their stellar play amid the 2023 NBA Playoffs. However, his status for Game 2 looks to be pointing up after he was spotted walking on his injured ankle around New York City.

Jimmy Butler on IG just now 👀 pic.twitter.com/27vKvOAG7v — Miami Heat Beat (We Just Cover The Team) (@miaheatbeat) May 1, 2023

Butler has had an incredible 2023 NBA Playoffs so far, averaging 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, all the while shooting 58.5% from the field and 42.9% from the 3-point line. After he injured his ankle on a foul by Josh Hart in Game 1, he stayed in the game to nail two free throws, adding to his 25 point, 11 rebound game.

The Miami Heat as a team have had an improbable run to the second round, starting their postseason in the Play-In tournament and advancing to knock off the No. 1 overall seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Butler has been the primary reason for their success, and it is imperative that he is available in Game 2 if the Heat want to take a 2-0 lead back to Miami.

If one were to guess, Butler will most likely be out there on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. He is proving he is a different beast in the postseason, and it is highly unlikely an injury is going to keep Jimmy Butler out of Game 2. It remains to be seen for now, but expect Jimmy Butler to fight through his ankle injury and suit up for the Heat in Game 2 vs. the Knicks.