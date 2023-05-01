A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat are dealing with a concerning Jimmy Butler injury right now that has put the status of the six-time All-Star for Game 2 on Tuesday in jeopardy. The New York Knicks are struggling to stay healthy themselves, and as it turns out, they have a bigger problem on their hands right now. Unfortunately for Knicks fans, both Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have popped up on the injury report ahead of Game 2, and New York could now be without their two best players when they take on the Heat on Tuesday night.

Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson injury status for Game 2 vs. Heat

The bad news for New York is that both Randle and Brunson have now been listed as questionable to play in Game 2. Randle missed the Knicks’ series-opening loss to the Heat on Sunday due to a left ankle sprain, and it doesn’t sound like he’s recovered in time for Tuesday’s clash.

Brunson’s inclusion on the injury report, however, is a surprise considering how this is the first time we’ve heard of his ankle injury. The Knicks star is apparently nursing a sore right ankle which he may have suffered in Game 1. The severity of Brunson’s injury is currently unknown, but it could be serious enough to force him to sit out perhaps the most important game of the season for the Knicks thus far.

Game 2 is a must-win contest for the Knicks, who allowed the Heat to steal away home court with a Game 1 victory in Madison Square Garden. Losing the first two games at home will be disastrous for New York, and it could spell the end of what has been a very impressive playoff run for them.