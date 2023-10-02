The Milwaukee Bucks ultimately swooped in and traded for Damian Lillard despite the former Portland Trail Blazers star being linked to the Miami Heat for most of the offseason. Jimmy Butler, while rocking a new “emo” hairstyle, commented on the Bucks' acquisition of Lillard, via ClutchPoints.

“I don't tell anybody how I feel. I just handle it accordingly,” Butler said on NBA TV. “But I am happy for Dame to be somewhere where he's wanted. He has a chance to win a championship… I'm still going to be me. I’m gonna go beat Dame, Giannis, and Adrian Griffin on our way to a title.”

Heat: Jimmy Butler fires warning

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

The Heat are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance. They narrowly snuck into the playoffs last year and were counted out by many. Butler and Bam Adebayo ultimately led Miami to the NBA Finals though, silencing many critics in the process.

Reaching the Finals will not be any easier this year with Damian Lillard now playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton with the Bucks. Other teams like the Boston Celtics will also stand in the Heat's way.

Nevertheless, Miami cannot be counted. Missing out on acquiring Damian Lillard and even Jrue Holiday certainly do not help matters. But this is a team that reached the NBA Finals last season despite Tyler Herro being injured for most of the postseason. Jimmy Butler understands what it takes to lead a championship-contending squad and Miami will not back down despite the circumstances during the 2023-24 season.