The Miami Heat may be entering the 2023-24 season without the firepower the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have after trading for Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, but that doesn't seem to have affected Jimmy Butler's ability to have fun in media day. Just like last year, Butler is again going viral for a wild choice of hairdo; last year, Butler shaved his facial hair and faced the media with long dreads with brownish blonde tips, and now, he decided to up his hair game even further.

Having no shame (and rightfully so), Butler faced the media with straight “emo” hair. The Heat star evidently had his hair rebonded and then parted to the right, capturing his emotional state at the moment and subverting people's expectations of him by going with such an eccentric look.

“Go ahead, laugh it up,” Butler told reporters before he proceeded to answer their questions, via Wes Goldberg of The Ringer.

Jimmy Butler has arrived. “I’m emo.” pic.twitter.com/cs1TTP5swv — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) October 2, 2023

The Heat star appears to be making this into a media day tradition, and reporters and fans alike are lapping it all up, deservedly so. So it was inevitable for a few media members to ask Jimmy Butler his rationale behind these wild hair choices. The answer was as Butler-esque as it was gonna get, toying around with reporters by answering hilariously in a deadpan manner.

“This is my emotional state. I'm one with my emotions so this is what you get,” Butler added, from Overtime via ClutchPoints Twitter.

"This is my emotional state. I'm one with my emotions so this is what you get." Heat star Jimmy Butler explains his new look 😂 (via @overtime)pic.twitter.com/dhM8ObNaLy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

But beyond his quirky choice of hairdo, Jimmy Butler complemented his emo phase persona by flaunting his eyebrow piercings on his Instagram account, completing the ensemble of what constitues a mid-2000s teenager who listened to too much My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Paramore, and Green Day.

Jimmy Butler reveals his new piercings ahead of Miami's media day 👀 pic.twitter.com/vtSBjrRseD — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) October 2, 2023

It's good to see Jimmy Butler have a bit of fun after an offseason that's sure to disappoint not only members of the Heat organization, but also their fans as well. Butler entered the 2022-23 season in a similar manner too, so maybe this is his secret to allowing the Heat roster to achieve something far greater than the sum of its parts.