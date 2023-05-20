Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Jimmy Butler, for lack of a better word, is HIM. The Miami Heat star is continuing to live up to his reputation as arguably the best playoff performer in recent memory. His latest heroics have Jimmy leading a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against the Boston Celtics to go up 2-0. After the game, Butler was inevitably asked about his success in the clutch. Here’s what he had to say, per NBA’s Twitter account.

"In the 4th it's all about getting a bucket." Jimmy Butler on playing carefree thanks to the confidence his teammates and coaches have in him to perform in big moments.#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/DYhw6PuOTS — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2023

After a spicy altercation with Celtics forward Grant Williams, Jimmy Butler went on a tear to lead a spirited Heat comeback. The All-Star forward lit up Boston in the fourth quarter, scoring 9 of his 27 points to help the team. Butler tacked on six assists for good measure.

Butler is quickly becoming the poster child for a “16-game player”, and for good reason. The Heat star did not have a remarkable regular season, only averaging around 22 points per game on middling efficiency. Somehow, though, Butler is performing at an insane level in the playoffs. He’s always been a great player in the playoffs (Sixers and Timberwolves fans can begrudgingly attest to that), but this is a whole new level from him.

Because of Jimmy Buckets going full Super Saiyan, the Heat now bring a commanding 2-0 lead back home to Miami. All of the pressure is now the Celtics to find a way to penetrate the Heat’s armor. Can Butler, Kyle Lowry and Erik Spoelstra keep the pressure on and make their return to the NBA Finals? With Butler playing like a madman, anything’s possible.