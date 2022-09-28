Heat star Jimmy Butler gets real on being ranked as No. 17 best player in the NBA

Jimmy Butler just recently celebrated his 33rd birthday. At this point in his career, there’s no denying that he’s no spring chicken. Be that as it may, it’s also a fact that the Miami Heat talisman still remains to be one of the top players in the NBA today.

As a matter of fact, ESPN has ranked him as the 17th best player in the league for the upcoming season. While there might be some fans who might think that ESPN has done Butler a disservice with this ranking, the six-time All-Star himself doesn’t believe this to be the case. As a matter of fact, No. 17 is a higher estimation than Butler’s own self-assessment.

When he was informed about his No. 17 rank, all Butler said what that it was “good.” He was then asked if he thought there were 16 players in the NBA that were better than him, Jimmy got brutally honest in his response (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Probably so. Probably about 25 of them,” Butler said.

Reporter: "ESPN had you 17th." Jimmy Butler: "Word? That's good." Reporter: "Are there 16 players in league that are more impactful than you?" Jimmy: "Probably so. Probably about 25 of them." 🤣 (via @5ReasonsSports)pic.twitter.com/w6P8zYK8JJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 27, 2022

Jimmy Butler is one of the most polarizing characters in the NBA. Love him or hate him, though, one thing you cannot fault this man with is his honesty. He always speaks his mind and you can expect nothing less but the honest truth from Butler.

Regardless of his ESPN rank, however, there’s also no denying that Butler will play a key role for the Heat this coming season. Miami had an ultimately disappointing run last term, and Butler and Co. will definitely be out for some revenge.