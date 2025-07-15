On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Chargers dropped their new highly anticipated uniforms. The Chargers have been widely regarded as having some of the top uniforms in the NFL, with the clean Powder Blue look. Now, the Chargers switch things up a tad and add a brand new all-yellow look. The Chargers will certainly look fresh on the field next season.

The Chargers are coming off a brutal playoff loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card last postseason. The loss was bad, but that should not take away from the spectacular season they had led by Jim Harbaugh. In his first year coaching the Bolts, Harbaugh coached one of the best defenses in the NFL and took what was supposed to be a below-average offense and turned it into a respectable one. The offense will look different this season, but the team is capable of making some noise.

The Chargers begin the season in the Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions at the end of July. LA is the away team, so it is unlikely the Chargers will debut any of their new color uniforms as they should rep the white tops.

Here are some more reactions to the new uniforms.

Article Continues Below

Some of the reactions are not as kind and friendly to the new look uniforms as there are comparisons to the Savannah Bananas. Many opinions are being formed, but give it some time, and people will start to adapt to the new look.

More Chargers News
Los Angeles Chargers running backs Najee Harris (22), Omarion Hampton (8) and Kimani Vidal (30) look on during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Chargers’ Najee Harris gets important fireworks injury update before training campRexwell Villas ·
Chargers news: Free agent addition lands on PUP list, Mike Williams
Chargers’ Mike Williams lands on PUP listChris Spiering ·
jauan jennings, chargers, 49ers
Chargers’ perfect trade offer for 49ers’ Jauan JenningsGarrett Kerman ·
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Tre Harris (9) looks on during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Chargers rookie sends firm message to team with bold move before training campJordan Llanes ·
Chargers RB Najee Harris' eye-closing injury from 4th of July rings true
Chargers RB Najee Harris’ eye injury from 4th of July rings trueChris Spiering ·
Zion Johnson, Chargers
2 sneaky Chargers trade candidates entering 2025 training campDouglas Fritz ·