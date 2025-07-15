On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Chargers dropped their new highly anticipated uniforms. The Chargers have been widely regarded as having some of the top uniforms in the NFL, with the clean Powder Blue look. Now, the Chargers switch things up a tad and add a brand new all-yellow look. The Chargers will certainly look fresh on the field next season.

the best got better. again. pic.twitter.com/Mysqbpwe3A — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bolts will debut their Charger Power uniforms for their Legends Weekend game against the Colts on Oct. 19 and introduce their Super Chargers uniforms on Oct. 23 versus the Vikings — the same night the team will induct legendary safety Rodney Harrison into the Chargers Hall of… https://t.co/eGkaDEi4yX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Chargers are coming off a brutal playoff loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card last postseason. The loss was bad, but that should not take away from the spectacular season they had led by Jim Harbaugh. In his first year coaching the Bolts, Harbaugh coached one of the best defenses in the NFL and took what was supposed to be a below-average offense and turned it into a respectable one. The offense will look different this season, but the team is capable of making some noise.

The Chargers begin the season in the Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions at the end of July. LA is the away team, so it is unlikely the Chargers will debut any of their new color uniforms as they should rep the white tops.

Here are some more reactions to the new uniforms.

it's a movement pic.twitter.com/VfikFH0D8w — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Breaking down the new lids for the @chargers.@NFL pic.twitter.com/t5YInLdWqf — Riddell Sports (@RiddellSports) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chargers going w 3 color rush unis out of their own free will is an interesting move … and then you have Dicker the Kicker pointing at, well… 😂 pic.twitter.com/6iXasy0i07 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Some of the reactions are not as kind and friendly to the new look uniforms as there are comparisons to the Savannah Bananas. Many opinions are being formed, but give it some time, and people will start to adapt to the new look.

Chargers fans gotta be pissed 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/db4isD3UKT — Ben (Surtain DPOY) (@HarveyFor6) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chargers said pic.twitter.com/27qWsej7gf — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet