Jimmy Butler has been in the NBA Finals twice but has never won. Their miracle season from the play-in tournament, getting the eighth seed, and making it all the way to face the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets was spectacular to see. The Miami Heat star still dwells on the fresh loss and had heartwarming words for his teammates.

The NBA Finals is now a familiar sight for Jimmy Butler but he could not feel anything aside from despair after their tough Game 5 loss. He apologized for falling short in their performance against the Nuggets, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

“I wish I could have gotten it done for these guys because they definitely deserve it,” said Jimmy Butler.

He acted as their leader throughout their miracle run. It is just fitting that he also showed great effort to increase team chemistry through the statement. Jimmy Butler reminisced about their team chemistry throughout their playoff run en route to the NBA Finals.

“I've had helluva teammates come through here and compete with me and give us an opportunity to win a championship — which I still believe, with everything in me, that we will do as a team here, as an organization, as a city of Miami,” Jimmy Butler declared as he seeks for redemption next season.

Jimmy Butler may age but his competitive spirit remains unwavering as he makes the promise to Miami. The city may still be enduring a fresh wound from the loss against the Nuggets but they have a leader that will persevere.

Take us there next year, 22!