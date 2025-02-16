Out of all of the spectators for the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest, Miami Heat forward Kevin Love continued to fire off jokes. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a retweet that Ja Morant had. While the latter said that the Slam Dunk Contest winner Mac McClung makes Morant want to join the contest, Love had quite the joke.

He said, “I feel the same after watching Andre Jackson dunk.” His comments sparked a plethora of reactions from people online. While Love mostly sticks to Instagram, he brought that humor over to his X account. The 6'11 Jackson has been a big part of the Milwaukee Bucks' success this season.

His defense and length have been pivotal. However, it's not too common to see a nearly 7-footer participate in the dunk contest. Although guys like Blake Griffin and Dwight Howard joined the competition, those guys are athletic specimens. Even though Johnson has unreal athleticism, it sparked quite a reaction from Love.

The Heat's Kevin Love is “loving” the 2025 Dunk Contest

Like many others throughout the contest, they loved what they saw. Even though there wasn't an NBA All-Star, it inspired current and former All-Stars to give the contest a go. Guys like Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo could shock the world. With Love? Not so much.

He was never much of an athlete in his prime, and that sentiment is even more true now in his career. Going back to McClung, he made Slam Dunk Contest history by three-peating the competition. It left many in awe, including Love. However, the new generation of athletes are high-flyers.

If All-Stars want to challenge the new wave of Slam Dunk Contest participants, it'll take some creativity, preparation, and even skill. Safe to say for Love, he won't be participating anytime soon. However, he can live vicariously through any of the big men who participate in the contest in the coming years.