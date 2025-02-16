The 2025 Slam Dunk Contest took place on Saturday night as part of NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area and we had a familiar face who was crowned champion — Mac McClung.

The Orlando Magic guard is the first player to ever win the competition three times in a row. Via Shams Charania:

“Three-peat: Orlando's Mac McClung has become the first player to ever win the NBA Dunk Contest three consecutive years. He is arguably the best to do this event.”

McClung has shined on the Slam Dunk stage for the last few years and it was no different on Saturday, even dunking over a car. McClung had someone hold a ball out of the sunroof before he grabbed it, double-pumped mid-air, and threw down a reverse dunk. The 26-year-old proceeded to create some more unreal dunks, beating out Andre Jackson Jr., Stephon Castle, and Matas Buzelis for the trophy.

While the Slam Dunk Contest has lost its popularity in recent years with minimal stars actually taking part in the event, Mac McClung has added a spark back to it. His brilliance on Saturday even caught the eye of both Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who appear to be considering the Slam Dunk Contest in the future:

Now that would be a sight. Ja and Giannis throwing down dunks on All-Star Weekend. That's something every NBA fan would love to see. As for McClung, it's wild that he continues to dominate this competition yet he's still playing on two-way deals. The ex-Texas Tech standout has barely seen a lick of meaningful minutes in the Association and winning the Dunk Competition doesn't exactly guarantee he will, either.

McClung has been balling out in the G-League this season, averaging 24.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 15 games for the Osceola Magic. He'll be heading back to the team with another piece of hardware.