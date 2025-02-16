When Mac McClung made Slam Dunk Contest history on Saturday, it caught the eye of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant. Both NBA All-Stars are known for ruthlessly dunking on people. For Antetokounmpo, he uses his aggressiveness and physicality to simply bulldoze people.

For Morant, he uses his athleticism to dunk right over players. Both have made plenty of highlight plays throughout their careers. Still, neither has participated in the Slam Dunk Contest. However, that might change, as Antetokounmpo took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his thoughts.

Morant also took to the social media app and shared his thoughts. Two of the best dunkers in the NBA could be inspired by a three-peat might've not been on their bingo cards, but here we are.

Since the infamous 2016 Dunk Contest between Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine, it hasn't been the same. All-Stars haven't participated in the event. An event that was once a highlight became a lowlight. However, McClung might bring that All-Star roster back.

Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are inspired by Mac McClung

For McClung, he's having a quality season in the G-League. He's averaging 24.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in 15 games for the Osceola Magic. While he hasn't gotten the call up to the main roster, he's honed in on his craft. Although the dunks are flashy and inspiring to Antetokounmpo and Morant, he wants to crack a roster.

Regardless of where his career ends up after this season, no one can say that they three-peated as the Slam Dunk Contest. However, after Antetokounmpo and Morant's tweets, he might have competition next season if he decides to go again. Going for a fourth-straight is unheard of, but so is winning three straight.

McClung dunked over a car, setting the predicent for possibly an elite competition next season.

There might be more of an incentive if McClung wants to show the All-Stars how a Slam Dunk Contest is done. If that's the case, it can be a truly interesting 2026 All-Star Weekend.