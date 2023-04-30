Miami Heat forward Kevin Love had a throwback performance in their Game 1 win against the New York Knicks.

Love started the game and posted 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as the Heat earned a 108-101 road win over the Knicks to take a 1-0 series lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal.

However, it was three of those four assists that really got people talking on social media as Love had a stretch in the third quarter where he delivered three perfect outlet passes just like old times.

All 3 of Kevin Love's PERFECT outlet passes in a 2:30 span of the 3rd quarter 🔥pic.twitter.com/M0U5b0xDy6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

After the win, Love reflected on his outlet passes by making a reference to a certain New York Jets quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

“I told Aaron Rodgers I’ve got the best quarterback rating in New York City,” Love was quoted as saying by Miami Heat reporter Ira Winderman.

Rodgers, of course, is one of the best quarterbacks of all time and was recently traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets earlier this month in a blockbuster trade. But as far as Love is concerned, he has more impressive passing than the 2011 Super Bowl champion.

The Heat will be hoping more of those passes from Love in Game 2 as Miami will look to earn another road win in New York and take a commanding lead in the series.

That said, even going back to Miami at 1-1 is promising enough for Erik Spoelstra’s men — especially with star man Jimmy Butler suffering an injury scare during Game 1.

Game 2 takes place Tuesday in Madison Square Garden, New York.