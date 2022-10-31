Kyle Lowry hasn’t exactly had the best start to the season for the Miami Heat. He has been healthy and has suited up for his team’s first seven games of the season, but there’s no denying that the 36-year-old is no longer the dominant star he once was during his younger years.

On a recent episode SHOWTIME Basketball’s KG Certified: Ticket & The Truth podcast, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce dropped a harsh truth bomb on the Heat veteran. According to Pierce, he firmly believes that Miami would benefit more from having Lowry come of the bench:

“He’s up there in age. He’s got a lot of miles,” said Pierce. “I think his best role on a championship team is a vet guard coming off the bench, truthfully. I think at your guard positions you need youth in those positions.

“So now when you’re looking at guys like Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, you need more youth. I think he’d be best suited as coming off the bench, being that veteran guard and somebody you can use at the end of games, too.”

This is an all too familiar story for the Los Angeles Lakers, who just recently demoted Russell Westbrook to a bench role. In a rather surprising plot twist, Russ has embraced his role with the second unit, and has been playing much better — at least for the past two games.

Could this actually work for Lowry and the Heat? It is clear that the six-time All-Star is no spring chicken, and perhaps a move to the bench might be beneficial not only for Lowry but more importantly, for the team’s success this year.