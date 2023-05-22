Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Boston Celtics currently find themselves down 3-0 to the Miami Heat and on the brink of elimination. With such a promising group and being on the cusp of being knocked out, Colin Cowherd believes all of the blame is to be placed on Joe Mazzulla, via The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

"The Celtics are this elegant, talented five-star restaurant and the Chef has butchered the meal on national TV." — @ColinCowherd says why Boston should move off Joe Mazzulla pic.twitter.com/5uf259SydF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 22, 2023

“You combine Joe Mazzulla…with this relentless Heat team and the coach, and the weird Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum end of game vibe, and you combine that with Jaylen Brown’s hand which is hurt obviously…and it’s just the perfect storm to be an absolute mess…he’s [Joe Mazzulla] over his skies. The same dudes last year were tough and feisty, confrontational…they hired a coordinator…the chef butchered the meal.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colin Cowherd compares Joe Mazzulla to a chef of a Five-Star restaurant that has all the resources, but the meal is just terrible. He believes that everything was in place for the Celtics to be as good or better than last season, and the only difference is the coach. In this case, the coach failed.

It is a tough take from Cowherd, but one that has to be considered. There truly is nothing different than this team in contrast with the Celtics last year besides Mazzulla, and the Celtics simply look weaker. Their will to win seems to be lower, and that is usually the number one responsibility of the head coach. If Joe Mazzulla wanted a better wrap, he would have the Celtics playing a lot harder than they are.

The Celtics series against the Heat is of course not over, although one can assume it is. Game 4 will be an opportunity for the Heat to sweep, and if Joe Mazzulla wants to save his job, he will have the Celtics looking like they are fighting for their lives.