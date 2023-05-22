Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Another NBA Playoffs win, another spicy Instagram post from Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler, who is as much having his way with the Boston Celtics on social media as his team is on the court.

The Heat dismantled the Celtics on Sunday night, pushing them to the brink of elimination with a definitive 128-102 win at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Butler’s team is now one win away from the NBA Finals, and five wins away from the team’s first NBA Championship since 2013. “Five” was the caption on Butler’s Instagram post, a nine-carousel troll job headlined by his fake timeout call to mimic Al Horford in Game 1.

Horford directed a timeout signal towards the Miami bench during Game 1 when the Celtics were on a second-quarter hot streak to build a comfortable lead. Butler mimicked Horford by doing the same when his team were running away in the third quarter of Game 3, and immortalized it on Instagram on Monday.

The difference is, the Celtics were unable to hold the lead in Game 1, while the Heat easily rolled over Boston in Game 3, never giving the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed a chance to get back into the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler)

But the trolling didn’t end there.

One of the images in the post is Butler pointing at Grant Williams, who poked the bear with 6:22 remaining in Game 2 and has been facing the consequences ever since. It has been all Miami since — they went on to win their second straight game at TD Garden despite trailing by as many as 12 early in the period.

Miami now leads the series 3-0, with a chance to finish off a stunning sweep in front of the home crowd on Tuesday night in Game 4. It truly is an incredible postseason run for a team that had to pull off a frantic rally just to make the playoffs.

If they get the job done on Tuesday night, expect another Instagram post from Jimmy Butler on Wednesday to add insult to injury for the bruised and battered Boston Celtics.