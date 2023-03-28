Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Jimmy Butler has been doing his best to will his Miami Heat out of the dreaded play-in spots, putting up one strong performance after another as they continue to battle with the Brooklyn Nets for the privilege of earning an outright playoff spot.

However, with the Heat’s season series defeat to the Nets punctuated by a 29-point beatdown this past Saturday, they will need to finish with a record better than that of the Nets to finish above them in the standings, making every game, including their Tuesday night contest against the Toronto Raptors, extra crucial.

Thus, the Heat will need the services of their talisman to help improve their chances of getting a win against the hungry Raptors, a team that needs every win they can get at the moment as well to gain a more favorable play-in standing. And the good news is that Butler is on track to suit up for the Heat, neck soreness and all.

According to the latest injury report, Jimmy Butler is probable to play against the Raptors, per NBC Sports. Butler was a late addition to the injury report, although it seems like the injury he has isn’t serious enough to prevent him from playing.

This is obviously a good sign for the Heat, who will need Butler’s 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per night to fend off a Raptors team that has benefitted greatly from the addition of Jakob Poeltl prior to the trade deadline. The Raptors have won 11 of their past 19 games, as they have played like a more functional NBA team relative to their early-season mishmash of talent.

For a man known for missing a few games here and there due to general soreness, Jimmy Butler has been durable for the Heat ever since the calendar flipped to 2023. For the new year, Butler has only missed one game (a three-point win over the Boston Celtics on January 24), having suited up in 36 of Miami’s past 37 games.

And with the considerable uncertainty still hanging over the Heat’s collective head, Butler could very well continue his streak of durability until the postseason. But until then, Butler may have to turn on his playoff alter ego earlier than many expect, even if the Heat star denies the existence of the famous “Playoff Jimmy”.