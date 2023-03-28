Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry laid an egg in Saturday’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets. He finished with just three points — on 1-for-3 shooting from the field — in a game the Heat went on to lose by a final score of 129-100. Still, when the Heat visit the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night to play Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and the Toronto Raptors, every Heat fan will surely be dying to know: Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Kyle Lowry injury status vs. Raptors

The Heat have Lowry listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown with left knee soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Jimmy Butler (neck soreness) has been ruled out for Miami.

Lowry, 37, is in his 17th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Heat franchise. He’s averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 50 appearances this season (44 starts).

The former Villanova star is struggling to score the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Lowry’s current 40.7% field-goal percentage is his lowest since the 2012-13 season.

Expect Tuesday’s matchup between the Heat and Raptors to go down to the wire, regardless of if Lowry is in the lineup. After all, both teams are fighting for playoff positioning at this point of the season and have a lot on the line. But with regard to the question, Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is maybe.