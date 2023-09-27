The Miami Heat have made some roster moves on the heels of the blockbuster three-team Damian Lillard trade.

First off, the Heat, via a post on X (formerly Twitter) announced that they have released the pair of Jamaree Bouyea and Caleb Daniels before signing Jon Elmore and Cheick Diallo. Elmore, however, was immediately cut. Miami also said that it inked RJ Hampton to a two-way deal.

“OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have waived Jamaree Bouyea and Caleb Daniels and signed Jon Elmore and Cheick Diallo. Following those roster moves, the HEAT waived Elmore and signed RJ Hampton to a Two-Way Contract.”

None of these moves is expected to significantly move the needle for the Heat, who are preparing for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season following a surprisingly deep run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs that saw them go all the way to the NBA Finals.

Diallo last appeared in an NBA game back in the 2021-22 season when he signed a 10-day deal wiht the Detroit Pistons. The former second-round pick of the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2016 NBA Draft spent last season abroad, playing for the Kyoto Hannaryz of the Japanese Basketball League and suiting up for the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Puerto Rican BSN. Diallo has averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds through 183 games played in the NBA.

Hampton, on the other hand, was a former first-round selection of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was waived back in February by the Orlando Magic before he inked a deal with the Pistons who later waived him in June. Hampton has career NBA averages of 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 162 games played.