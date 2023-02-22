R.J. Hampton, the 24th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will sign with the Detroit Pistons according to multiple sources.

Hampton was waived by the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. It was a move that allowed him to sign with a team felt would be more invested in his development, as the Little Elm native left high school as a top-5 recruit in 2019 but has had a difficult journey in the NBA, thus far.

Drafted by the Denver Nuggets, Hampton was dealt to Orlando in his rookie season with the Nuggets working to land former Magic cornerstone Aaron Gordon.

Playing in 64 games last season with 14 starts, he was able to flash his potential as a two-way playmaker on a couple of occasions. However, it was not often enough for Orlando to prioritize his development over players like Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz.

Now with Detroit, Hampton joins a backcourt that includes 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

However, athletic wing Hamidou Diallo is set to become a free agent this offseason.

Appearing in 50 games for the Pistons this season, Diallo averaged 16.8 minutes per game. Hampton has only appeared in 26 games this season, averaging 13.9 minutes per contest. Just by absorbing Diallo’s minutes next season, Hampton would be getting necessary reps for his development.

Of course, the Pistons could just re-sign Diallo. But with the 24-year-old having some of his most impressive moments in Detroit, he will likely have multiple offers to choose from.

Conversely, while Hampton’s contract will expire this offseason, he has until the offseason to prove that Detroit should retain him. If so, it’ll be more cost-effective than re-signing Diallo.