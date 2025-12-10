Karl-Anthony Towns missed Sunday's 106-100 win over the Orlando Magic due to left calf tightness, but he looks just fine in Tuesday's NBA Cup clash with the Toronto Raptors. He left a big imprint in Scotiabank Arena during the first half of this quarterfinals matchup, producing a couple of thunderous moments that should remind everyone of the star center's ferocious power.

Towns completely dominated Scottie Barnes on a drive in the second quarter. He posted a clean block that surely humbled the Raptors pillar. The three-time All-NBA Third-Team selection was not done unleashing his strength, as he then came rumbling down the lane for a monster dunk only a few minutes later. When he makes an impact on both ends of the floor, the Knicks should be able to beat any squad in the Eastern Conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns with the REJECTION on Scottie Barnes 😤👀 pic.twitter.com/PTns31qbNU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2025

All the angles of KAT's MONSTROUS slam 👀 What a play by Towns!pic.twitter.com/b4ppAXnlKN https://t.co/HszUpFdPZ7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2025

Fans, media members and even former players have been known to label the 30-year-old big man as “soft” throughout his career, but he can bring the fire. New York probably needs him to maintain this level of intensity if it is going to reach the NBA Finals this season. Although his production is down from the 2024-25 campaign, Towns is still serving a large role on what is currently the second-place team in the East.

He is scoring 22.5 points on 46.7 percent shooting from the field and 35.3 percent shooting from behind the 3-point line, while also averaging 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists through 22 games this season. No. 32 already has a double-double through three quarters versus Toronto, doing his part to boost New York closer to the NBA Cup. The Knicks (16-7) have a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter at time of print.