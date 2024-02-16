Miami is 30-25 heading into the All-Star break, putting them seventh in the East.

The Miami Heat are expected to be adding some depth to the front-court as they will sign Delon Wright after he clears waivers as him and the Washington Wizards agreed to a contract buyout according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wright had been with the Wizards since 2022, but now will join a Heat squad that is looking to make some noise after the All-Star break.

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat upon clearing waivers, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. Another dependable veteran for the Heat’s rotation. pic.twitter.com/rLqQRgPiFM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 16, 2024

It seemed inevitable that Miami would be involved in the buyout market for several reasons as the team was silent at the NBA trade deadline after making a deal for Terry Rozier a few weeks ago. Plus, the Heat suffered injuries to two guards in last Sunday's loss to the Boston Celtics where Rozier and Josh Richardson went down and are out for the foreseeable future.

Wright was drafted in 2015 with the 20th overall pick by the Toronto Raptors, he would then be with six other teams including the Wizards. He has not been finding consistent playing time with Washington as before the All-Star break, he logged single-digit minutes in four straight games.

Adding a guard seemed like the next move and they did just that with Wright who is a veteran that is looking to make an immediate impact with Miami. On the season so far, he is averaging 4.1 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.3 percent from the field in 13.8 minutes per game.

The Heat are 30-25 on the season heading into the aforementioned break which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference. Once they come back, they will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Feb. 23 as Wright will get time to get acclimated with the team.