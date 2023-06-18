Ray Allen is one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA, and he had quite a few legendary moments throughout his career. However, the greatest moment of his career undoubtedly came in the 2013 NBA Finals with the Miami Heat, when he hit a game-tying shot in Game 6 that saved Miami's season and allowed them to go on to win their series against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7.

Allen's shot here is easily the biggest in Heat history, and it might just be the most clutch shot in the history of the NBA. Had Allen not made his game-tying corner three, the Heat would have lost, and the Spurs would have been victorious. It's “what-if” scenarios like that that Allen says stick with him when it comes to discussing this historic shot.

“It changed the tide of a lot of people’s careers on both sides, and certainly franchises… Players make plays, and shooters shoot.” Ray Allen on his legendary game-tying shot in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals 🔥 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/1wPYYfr6ZE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 18, 2023

The Heat's Finals victory in 2013 was their second consecutive title, and had they not won, it's fair to wonder whether or not they would have broken up a year earlier rather than a year later when the Spurs finally got revenge for this tough loss. The Spurs, on the other hand, opted to keep their team together, and it led them to finish off what they started the year before.

For Ray Allen himself, his massive shot may have led him to stick around for one final season with the Heat, where he struggled to make his typical impact, shooting just 37,5 percent from behind the arc. It's clear that this one shot changed the fortunes of many, which is why it is one of the most legendary plays in basketball's storied history.