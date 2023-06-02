An underrated storyline of the Miami Heat's Cinderella Run to the Finals is that they made it to this stage without one of their best offensive players. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro — whose 20.1 points per game average ranked third on the team during the regular season — has sat out the last month and a half due to a hand injury he sustained in Game 1 of Miami's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

A return to the court is seemingly on the horizon for Herro, though, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently indicated that Herro could play as soon as Game 2 on Sunday. But there's at least one NBA media personality who believes that Tyler Herro's return could spell trouble for the Heat.

On a recent episode of Showtime Basketball's Ticket & The Truth, former Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce gave a Caleb Martin-related warning to the Heat with Tyler Herro poised to return, per a tweet from Kevin Garnett's official Twitter account:

“Caleb Martin is better than Herro….you throw him off by bringing Herro back”

Tyler Herro, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA and as a member of the Heat franchise. He averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.2 blocks, 2.4 turnovers, and 1.5 personal fouls per game across 67 appearances this season (all starts).

The Kentucky native shot the ball with great efficiency from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign — Tyler Herro's 93.4% free-throw percentage was not only the highest of his pro career by a wide margin but also the highest in the entire NBA among all qualified players.