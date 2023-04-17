David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Miami Heat took full advantage in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out for the rest of the game after injuring his tailbone in the first half. The No. 8 seed Heat pulled off a massive road win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Antetokounmpo has a solid chance of playing in Game 2 and so it was imperative that the Heat held on to what was mostly a double-digit lead throughout the game and take advantage. The Heat were not without an injury of their own, however. Tyler Herro suffered a hand injury and will miss at least the remainder of this series. After the game, Heat star Jimmy Butler spoke about the team’s mindset regarding Herro’s injury as per Brady Hawk of 5 Reasons Sports.

Jimmy Butler on the main changes without Tyler Herro moving forward: "A lot. You can't fully make-up what Tyler has been for our team all year long." "But guys gotta step up, including myself, including Bam, and whoever Spo calls upon." — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) April 17, 2023

The Heat started Duncan Robinson in the second half in the wake of Tyler Herro’s injury but Robinson has only played sparingly all season and did not figure to have a major role in this series. It’s not a plan that’s conceivable for the Heat for the remainder of this series. Instead they’re going to have to have the main guys step up even more as Jimmy Butler said.

Herro was the Heat’s second-leading scorer this season. He was having arguably the best season of his career to the tune of 20.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists with shooting splits of 43.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and a career-high 93.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.