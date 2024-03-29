The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roll as of late, winning their past five games as they head into their upcoming matchup against the Indiana Pacers. However, ahead of this game, it's clear that the injury statuses of LeBron James and Anthony Davis bear watching, as they both may not end up being able to take the floor in this one.
As the playoffs draw near, teams are becoming more and more diligent when it comes to getting their star players rest. Both James and Davis are dealing with various bumps and bruises that you will naturally pick up throughout the course of the season, and they could end up being held out of this important contest against the Pacers on Friday night.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury statuses vs. Pacers
Both James and Davis are listed as questionable for this game, as James is dealing with a left ankle ailment, while Davis recently hyperextended his left knee. James was good enough to go in the Lakers' latest win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, but Davis watched from the sidelines after he played 52 minutes the night before in their double overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks. It's worth noting James sat out that game against the Bucks, so both guys have been in and out of the lineup as of late.
With the postseason right around the corner, the Lakers are going to need James and Davis healthy if they intend on making a deep run. While they would ideally find their way out of the Play-In Tournament (they currently are the ninth seed in the Western Conference) just holding onto one of those final spots is a big goal right now, so LA's dynamic duo can't simply sit out every single game for the rest of the regular season.
The Lakers and Pacers just faced off on Sunday, with James and Davis leading their squad to a shootout 150-145 victory. Indiana is largely healthy, and they will be looking for revenge, so it will be imperative for at least one of these guys to be on the floor for this game. The Pacers are also trying to cement their own playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, so they will do whatever they can to get back in the win column after losing to their latest game to the Chicago Bulls.
For now, it looks like James and Davis are in wait and see mode when it comes to potentially playing against the Pacers, but given that they both have had some time off over the past few days, it would make sense for them to take the floor in this game. Still, it will be worth doubling back to check on their final statuses, but right now, it wouldn't be a surprise if both of these guys managed to suit up for this one.