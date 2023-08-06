After being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Jul. 26, 24-year-old swingman Cole Swider is signing with the Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed as of this writing, the Heat notably have two available spots on their standard 15-man roster and one available two-way contract.

A sharpshooter at 6-foot-9 and 220 pounds, Swider played just 41 minutes for the Lakers last season while on a two-way contract with them. Swider did spend plenty of time with the South Bay Lakers though, playing 32 games for one of the better teams in the G League across the regular season, postseason, and Showcase Cup.

In the G League regular season, which produced the largest sample size (27 games) for Swider, he averaged 17.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from 3-point range. In some ways, those numbers are similar to what he produced across two NBA Summer Leagues, with career averages of 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor and 49.1 percent from 3.

The Heat sign Cole Swider Kept saying they would find their shooter off another team’s Summer League squad Shot 41% from deep on 6 attempts his senior year Did stuff on the move and the jumper is smooth pic.twitter.com/xYw9EfZ6qg — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) August 6, 2023

Simply put, Swider — who made 38.1 percent of his 3-point attempts in college — is a shooter, through and through.

For a Heat team that lost Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in the offseason, that's incredibly important.

Neither Strus nor Vincent were particularly efficient from 3-point range last season, shooting 35.0 percent and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc respectively. However, they ranked second and third on the team in 3-pointers made with 197 and 117, respectively.

Swider will have to prove that he can stay on the court defensively but if he can, he might set the nets on fire with the Heat.