Before the Miami Heat face off on the tail-end of a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers, they have announced some crucial news about key players in terms of their availability Tuesday night. The team is coming off of a huge victory over the Sacramento Kings where they missed stars due to suspensions and injuries like Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, and more.
When talking about injuries specifically, Rozier has been cleared and is listed as “available” to play Tuesday according to the team's post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He has been dealing with a knee injury since sustaining it on Feb. 11 when the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics.
#MIAvsPOR INJURY UPDATE: Terry Rozier (knee) is available to play in tonight's game vs the Blazers.
Tyler Herro (knee), Josh Richardson (shoulder) and Orlando Robinson (back) have all been ruled out.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 27, 2024
While that is great news for Miami, star Tyler Herro will be out against the Trail Blazers with a knee injury. He missed Monday's win over the Kings as it is a hyperextended left knee that has no structural damage per an MRI. This is positive news as Herro missed most of November because of a Grade 2 right ankle sprain.
Other absences include Josh Richardson who is still suffering from a shoulder injury also sustained on Feb. 11 against the Celtics like Rozier. The same goes for big-man Orlando Robinson who has a back injury and will be out for Tuesday's contest.
With the back court depleted due to injury, the team made a move on the buyout market to sign former Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright. He made his debut for the Heat Monday facing the Kings and even started the game because of the multitude of absences, but still made an impact scoring 13 points, recording five assists, two steals, and one block.
Heat stars returning from suspension like Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic
Besides news from players involving injuries, there was absences as well on the side of suspensions including Heat star Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic. Heat big-man Thomas Bryant was also suspended for being involved in a separate incident, but he was hit with a three-game absence. This means he will be eligible to come back Thursday when Miami faces off against the Denver Nuggets.
Both Butler and Jovic will be returning Tuesday night against the Trail Blazers after being slapped with a one-game suspension due to being involved in an altercation with players on the New Orleans Pelicans including Naji Marshall. There is no doubt that their returns will be significant for the Heat as they look to make noise down the home stretch of the season.
Butler would post to his social media page on Instagram a dinner he had with Jovic and Bryant as they watched their team upset Sacramento. After a 26-point performance, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. said the victory was dedicated to them.
Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Thomas Bryant watching the win last night as they were suspended.
Butler asking Jovic how to say “Let’s Go Heat” in Serbian lol #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/C1LNElpNiO
— Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 27, 2024
Jaime Jaquez Jr. shouted out Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Thomas Bryant before talking post-game, saying the game and performance was for them. #HeatCulture
— Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) February 27, 2024
The Heat have turned a corner after they struggled with a seven-game losing skid as they have now won eight of their last 10 games. Miami is 32-25 on the season which puts them sixth in the Eastern Conference before they conclude the six-game road trip against the Blazers Tuesday and the Nuggets Thursday. They return to the Kaseya Center Saturday against the Utah Jazz.