The Miami Heat brought a depleted roster to California and stunned the Sacramento Kings 121-110 on Monday night for thier fourth straight win.
The Heat were without Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Thomas Bryant, who were serving suspensions for their role in a fight Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tyler Herro (left knee), Terry Rozier (right knee), Josh Richardson (right shoulder) and Orlando Robinson (back) were out with injuries.
Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. reacted immediately after the game to getting the win without so many key players:
Said the Heat rookie, who had 26 points for Miami on Monday night, “Our game plan was just come together and win it for those guys who aren’t here with us right now… I just think my [coach and teammates] were trusting in me, to try and make the right play every time.”
On Friday night, several Heat players got involved in a scuffle after Zion Williamson was fouled by Kevin Love, resulting in Williamson falling hard to the ground. At the center of it all were Naji Marshall and Jimmy Butler, as the Pelicans forward grabbed Butler's neck, causing matters to escalate quickly.
Butler, Marshall, Alvarado, and Bryant were all ejected from Friday night's game for their antics in the altercation. Butler and Jovic have now completed their one-game suspensions, and will be available Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bryant is set to miss two more games for the Heat.
Of course, if Jaquez continues to play like he did on Monday night, maybe the Heat will be okay despite being shorthanded.