The ‘sad’ Victor Oladipo injury update amid Heat’s sluggish start to season

The Miami Heat aren’t looking like the contender of past years so far, currently sitting at 4-5. They’ve struggled to adapt without defensive stalwart PJ Tucker and to make matters worse, guard Victor Oladipo has yet to play a single game in 2022-23.

Unfortunately, that isn’t likely to change soon. Oladipo is currently dealing with a knee injury and as Brian Windhorst detailed Wednesday, it appears the former Indiana Hoosier isn’t even close to returning:

“I don’t think he’s anywhere close, sad to say,” Windhorst said of Victor Oladipo. “They haven’t put a timetable on it, but I was kind of led to believe that it ain’t happening in the near future.”

Brutal. Injuries have been a common occurrence for Oladipo in his career. He hasn’t played more than 36 games in a single campaign since the 2018-19 campaign. In 2021-22, the veteran suited up just eight times in the regular season for the Heat before making his presence felt in the playoffs.

On a more positive note for Miami, they’ve won two in a row against the defending champion Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. Wednesday’s victory was also without Jimmy Butler, who didn’t play because of hip tightness. Tyler Herro took the bull by the horns and showed out for 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo also posted 20+ points apiece.

Will Victor Oladipo make a massive difference for the Heat? No. But, he’s another piece who can consistently contribute on both ends of the floor. Hopefully, his knee tendonitis improves soon. However, there are no guarantees given his injury history.