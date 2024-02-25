Tyler Herro is clearly one of the Miami Heat's key players as they prepare for the stretch run of the NBA regular season and the playoffs. Herro has the ability to score from distance, and he will also take a ton of pressure off of superstar Jimmy Butler when he is playing at his top level.
But as Herro returned from the schedule break that came after the league's All-Star Game, he was not in top shape. He had a tightness in his foot, and impacted his performance in the Friday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Heat picked up a 106-95 victory and Herro scored 15 points in 30 minutes, but his movement was anything but smooth.
Herro is not sure how he suffered the injury. “Honestly, I don’t even know how it happened,” Herro said Friday when asked about his foot issue. “I took four days off from moving and stuff, and I was on vacation. When I came back to Miami, my foot was just tight as hell. Everything I was doing, there was just discomfort with it.”
The 6-5, 195-pound point guard is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebound and 4.4 assists for the Heat. He is connecting on 43.7 percent of his shots from the field and 39.9 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Herro is also connecting on his free throws, hitting 83.5 percent of his shots from the line.
Tyler Herro said that the foot injury is something that has impacted him throughout his career. He had a similar problem during his rookie year of 2019-20.