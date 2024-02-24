Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is revealing more information about what happened when he suffered a fall in a game with the New Orleans Pelicans. Herro left the game following the incident, and didn't return.
“I think structurally everything was good. No major, even minor damage. I think everything is good. It kind of just scared me more than anything,” Herro said, per the Miami Herald. Herro had been battling a foot injury over the course of the season. The player didn't go into detail if the injury was related to his fall during the Pelicans game.
The Heat ended up beating the Pelicans 106-95 on Friday, in a game that was marred by a massive ejection. The Heat's Jimmy Butler was thrown out of the game along with three other players following a scuffle between the teams. Herro wasn't a part of that incident, but did end up with 15 points and six rebounds in 31 minutes of action.
The Heat will certainly hope Herro can go for the team's next game. The guard is averaging nearly 21 points a game this season for Miami. He's also played in 36 games this season, as a mainstay of the team's rotation. The team is going to need the guard even more as the league sorts out what additional penalties should be enforced following the massive ejection. The NBA is cracking down this season on physical altercations that occur during games.
The Heat are 31-25 following the win over New Orleans. The team next plays the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 Eastern.