The Miami Heat won an intense game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Heat's 106-95 victory even saw a fight break out between the teams during the game. The big win has the Heat feeling confident, and Jimmy Butler shared a fiery three-word warning on Instagram Saturday.
“It's that time,” Butler wrote.
The Heat had an up-and-down first-half of the season. Miami currently holds a 31-25 record and they sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak and momentum is beginning to trend in their favor.
Butler addressed Miami's current mindset amid their recent impressive play following Friday's game, via ClutchPoints.
“We’re playing some incredible basketball,” Butler said. “I don’t think it matters who we go up against right now. It’s that time of the year.”
Jimmy Butler, Heat motivated as second-half begins
The Heat narrowly reached the postseason in 2022-23. Yet, they pulled off multiple upsets en route to the NBA Finals. Miami was ultimately defeated by the Denver Nuggets, but it was still an incredible run.
Jimmy Butler tends to play his best basketball in clutch moments and important games. He isn't afraid of the moment and loves to lead his team to crucial victories.
With that being said, Butler loves to get his teammates involved as well. Butler's team-first mentality makes him a great leader. However, there's no question that Butler is willing to take the clutch shot in the final seconds of a game.
Overall, the Heat star has performed well during the season. He is averaging 21.4 points per outing on 50.2 percent field goal and 44.7 percent three-point shooting across 38 games in 2023-24. He's also recording 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest.
Jimmy Butler and the Heat will look to carry their momentum into Monday's clash with the Sacramento Kings in what promises to be a competitive affair.