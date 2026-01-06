The Cleveland Browns enter the 2026 NFL Draft at a defining inflection point. Years of patchwork solutions, short-term bets, and offensive uncertainty have collided with the reality of a roster that is elite on one side of the ball and painfully unreliable on the other. Now, Kevin Stefanski is gone, and a new era begins. As such, this draft is less about tinkering and more about resetting the franchise’s trajectory. According to the PFF mock draft simulator, Cleveland doesn’t hesitate and goes all-in on fixing the offense. It all starts at the most important position in sports.

Season recap

Cleveland closed the 2025 NFL season with a 5-12 record. They missed the playoffs and ultimately parted ways with Stefanski. From the outside, the story looked familiar: strong defensive performances wasted by an offense that couldn’t stay healthy, consistent, or efficient. Injuries along the offensive line, instability under center, and a passing attack that lacked explosiveness doomed Cleveland early, long before the playoff picture clarified.

The major saving grace was Myles Garrett. Garrett authored a historic campaign. It all culminated in a 23-sack season that broke the NFL’s single-season sack record in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals. That was a franchise-defining achievement, but also a sobering one. The Browns wasted one of the greatest defensive seasons in league history. That reality loomed large as Cleveland now pivots toward the draft.

Draft needs

No matter who takes over as head coach, Cleveland’s priorities are clear. The Browns must rebuild the offense from the inside out. Wide receiver is near the top of the list, with Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman facing constant inconsistency. Cleveland lacks a true difference-maker who can dictate coverage, win after the catch, and consistently tilt defensive game plans. Of course, if any of the elite QB prospects are still available by the sixth pick, the Browns would do well to draft one, too.

The offensive line is the next pressure point. Injuries exposed a lack of versatility and depth, particularly on the interior. A lineman capable of playing guard immediately, with the flexibility to kick outside if needed, would stabilize protection. It could also unlock more schematic freedom. Yes, the defense remains elite. That said, adding depth at defensive tackle later in the draft would help preserve Garrett’s impact over a long season.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Browns' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 6: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

At sixth overall, Cleveland swings for a franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza. It's a bet rooted in both production and projection. As imprpobable as this may sound, it's plausible, given the PFF mock draft simulator. This is especially true if the Raiders choose Dante Moore and the Jets go defense. Mendoza obviously checks every box teams look for when making a long-term investment. He has size, arm talent, processing speed, accuracy, and competitiveness. He is not a traits-only gamble. Mendoza is a pro-ready passer who has already thrived in a structured, pro-style offense.

Mendoza led Indiana to a College Football Playoff berth and a Big Ten title. He earned national accolades along the way. His efficiency numbers stand out even more when contextualized. A 70.8 percent completion rate paired with a 9.5-yard average depth of target shows he isn’t padding stats with screens and checkdowns. He attacks all three levels, processes full-field reads, and consistently places the ball where only his receiver can make a play. For a Browns franchise desperate for stability under center, Mendoza represents both immediate competence and long-term upside.

Round 1, pick 28: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Cleveland doubles down on offense late in the first round by selecting KC Concepcion. He is one of the most electric playmakers in the draft. Once viewed as a gadget-only option, Concepcion has completely reshaped his profile. He’s now one of college football’s most dangerous yards-after-catch weapons.

After transferring from NC State to Texas A&M, Concepcion showcased three-level ability, improved route nuance, and legitimate explosiveness with the ball. He gives Cleveland a receiver defenses must account for pre-snap. Paired with Mendoza, Concepcion immediately becomes a pressure-relief valve and a big-play accelerator for an offense that has been stuck in neutral.

Article Continues Below

Round 2, pick 39: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

In the second round, Cleveland addresses the trenches with Emmanuel Pregnon. He is a plug-and-play interior lineman whose tape screams reliability. Pregnon brings power, refined hand usage, and consistency. Those can translate quickly to the NFL level. He thrives in generating movement in the run game while holding firm against power rushers in pass protection.

Sure, the jump in speed and complexity at the NFL level will test him. However, Pregnon’s anchor and technique suggest a relatively smooth transition. For a Browns team looking to protect a young quarterback and reestablish physical identity, this is a foundational pick.

Round 3, pick 70: T Blake Miller, Clemson

Cleveland rounds out its three-round haul with Blake Miller. He is a smart, technically sound tackle with significant developmental upside. Miller excels in pass protection, showing quick feet, strong posture, and advanced hand timing. His football IQ stands out on tape, particularly in how he handles stunts and blitz pickups.

Strength remains the swing trait. Miller will need to add mass and lower-body power to anchor consistently in the run game. If he does, Cleveland may have found a long-term starter who can grow alongside Mendoza and solidify the line for years.

Aligning with the moment

This mock draft reflects a philosophical shift. Cleveland stops dancing around the margins and commits fully to offensive reconstruction. A franchise quarterback, an explosive receiver, and two trench stabilizers signal clarity of vision. That's something the Browns have often lacked.

If this class hits, Cleveland won’t just be rebuilding. It’ll be reintroducing itself to the AFC with purpose.