Michigan football received major clarity at the most important position on the roster Monday night, as star quarterback Bryce Underwood confirmed he will return to Ann Arbor for the 2026 season.

The sophomore signal-caller’s decision comes during a period of transition for the Wolverines, following the program’s surprising coaching change earlier this offseason. Underwood’s return was first reported by On3 Sports.

“Michigan QB Bryce Underwood will return to Michigan next season, Pete Nakos reports,” On3 posted on X, formerly Twitter.

That initial update was later backed up directly by Underwood himself, who made his intentions official with a social media post confirming he is staying put.

The announcement carries added weight given Michigan’s recent upheaval. Former head coach Sherrone Moore was dismissed in early December, leading to the hiring of Kyle Whittingham as the Wolverines’ new head coach. With a new staff in place, questions naturally surrounded Underwood’s future, especially after a bittersweet true freshman campaign in 2025.

Underwood arrived in Ann Arbor with massive expectations as the top-ranked quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. After decommitting from LSU Tigers shortly before signing day, he was thrust into the starting role immediately and experienced the typical growing pains that come with that responsibility.

Over the course of the season, Underwood threw for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also adding 392 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. He is, without a doubt, a massive dual-threat heading into the 2026 College football season.

There were flashes of why Michigan prioritized him so heavily. His most efficient outing came against the Washington Huskies, where he completed nearly 78 percent of his passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed resilience in high-profile matchups against the Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, and rival Ohio State Buckeyes, even as inconsistency crept in.

The Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl game encapsulated his freshman year perfectly. Underwood looked sharp early, but three late interceptions swung the game to the Texas Longhorns and closed the season on a sour note.

For Michigan, though, the optimism remains high. Whittingham’s decision to bring in Roy Detmer Jr. as quarterbacks coach is expected to provide stability and technical refinement, areas where Underwood can make a massive leap.

With their starting quarterback locked in, Michigan is now positioned to recruit and develop talent around him, setting the stage for growth in 2026. Underwood’s choice to stay signals belief in the new direction and gives the Wolverines a clear foundation as they build toward the next chapter of Michigan football.