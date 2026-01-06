Dillon Brooks is having a career-year for the Phoenix Suns, and other NBA teams are catching on. But it's something that head coach Jordan Ott knew heading into the season.

Both Ott and Brooks have highlighted the culture, which is why the latter has been mentioned in trade discussions. On Monday, Suns owner Mat Ishbia shut down any trade rumors involving Brooks.

The first-year head coach did the same, but in his own unique way.

“I have zero social media impact. We love Dillon,” Ott said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin. “We had a big game last night. A big basketball game that we played. Loved that one. We’ve got another challenge tonight.”

Suns coach Jordan Ott on team owner Mat Ishbia shooting down former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins suggesting Lakers trading Austin Reaves for Dillon Brooks: "I have zero social media impact. We love Dillon. We had a big game last night. A big basketball game that we played. Loved…"

Brooks is having a career year in the Valley of the Sun. He's posting a career-high in points per game, along with being the vocal leader of the team.

The yin and yang dynamic with him and Devin Booker has been one of the more fun ones to watch. But that being said, teams can prepare to offer a trade package.

Dillon Brooks wants to be with the Suns

Even with the trade rumors, Brooks remains adamant on being with Phoenix. He's embraced the young players and has embraced being the guy that gets the most out of them on the hardwood.

Guys like Oso Ighodaro and Collin Gillespie have benefited from “the villain” and what he's brought. Every team he's been on has seen substantial improvements, especially on the defensive end.

But that's not to say that it's one-sided. For instance, Brooks had some funny remarks by Booker after another explosive offensive game.

For as long as he is on the team, he'll likely remain. But he is up for a contract extension at the end of the season, so everything could be on the table.